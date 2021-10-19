Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $421.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.