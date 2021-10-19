Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,822 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,021.09. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, for a total transaction of £366.48 ($478.81). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39 shares of company stock worth $112,899.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.