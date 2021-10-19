Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $82,207,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $49,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $254.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.54. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $260.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

