Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $456.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

