JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 44,960 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

