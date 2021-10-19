JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 69,438 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Teradata worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $96,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

