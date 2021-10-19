JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 69,438 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Teradata worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $96,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TDC stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
