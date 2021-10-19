JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Healthcare Services Group worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,455 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

