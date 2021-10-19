JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.19% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 139,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEWJ opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90.

