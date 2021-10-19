JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, upped their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

