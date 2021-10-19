JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of EVERTEC worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.