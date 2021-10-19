JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 117,115 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 263.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Denbury worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

