JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 156,152 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Helmerich & Payne worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE HP opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

