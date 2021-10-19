JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 49,729 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of World Fuel Services worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 106,680 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

