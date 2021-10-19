JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.36.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,348. Emera has a 12-month low of C$49.66 and a 12-month high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0789504 EPS for the current year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.