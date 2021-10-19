JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 138,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Gentherm worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $227,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.