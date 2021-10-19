JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $243.18 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

