JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 299.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.14% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $224.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.