JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.70 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 350,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,980,000 after acquiring an additional 431,301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

