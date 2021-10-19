JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.86% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,570,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 641,407 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.51. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

