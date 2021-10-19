JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.04 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of SPS Commerce worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $164.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.69 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

