JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.19 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.34% of Meritage Homes worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

