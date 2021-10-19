JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.20 Million Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 250,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

NYMT stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

