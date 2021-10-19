JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,097 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.00% of CorePoint Lodging worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CPLG opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPLG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.