JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.76 Million Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,834,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 427,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.24% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $190,666.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser purchased 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.