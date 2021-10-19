JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.80 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Clean Harbors worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.