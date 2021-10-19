JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after buying an additional 843,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 405,835 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,970,000 after buying an additional 188,502 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 148,776 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

