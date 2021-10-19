JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,235.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 172,716 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 295,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 44,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,907,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 616,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.