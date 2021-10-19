JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,470 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of fuboTV worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,758.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

