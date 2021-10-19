JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of LendingTree worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

TREE opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.46 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

