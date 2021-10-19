JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.01% of Hess Midstream worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

HESM opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

