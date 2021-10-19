JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Neutral

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ AVIR traded down $26.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 128,679,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,797. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -27.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

