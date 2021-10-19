JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Hanesbrands worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after buying an additional 814,338 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after buying an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

