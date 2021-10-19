JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.47. 102,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,600,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

