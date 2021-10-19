JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 12,533 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.32% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 294,187 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $100.35.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.