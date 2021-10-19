JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 68,173 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of AppFolio worth $12,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,387,000 after acquiring an additional 216,928 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after acquiring an additional 120,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 over the last 90 days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

