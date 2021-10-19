JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 19.81% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:JIG opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.