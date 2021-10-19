JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,532,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

