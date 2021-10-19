JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HelloFresh stock remained flat at $$93.40 on Tuesday. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.08. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

