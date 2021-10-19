JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

