JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHOTF. DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kahoot! ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS KHOTF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,808. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

