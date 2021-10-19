JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.41% of City Office REIT worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $829.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

