JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.19% of Cars.com worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 80,533 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:CARS opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $843.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

