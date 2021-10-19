JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

