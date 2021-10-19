JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DROOF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

