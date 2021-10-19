JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

TELNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,888. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

