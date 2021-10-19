JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NLLSF. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NLLSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 30,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

