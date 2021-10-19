JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 106,933 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 106,933 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of NOV worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $35,772,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

