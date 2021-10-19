JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 141,004 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 141,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.