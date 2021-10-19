JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 145,556 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,556 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of CVB Financial worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

