JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,216 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth $204,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $161.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

